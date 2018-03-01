Get hands-on with technology at Tech Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrate Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) at Tech Fest. This year's contest theme at Salt Lake County Library is "Libraries are for creating" and they're starting out the contest with Tech Fest.

Tech Fest is this Saturday, March 3 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Viridian Event Center. Kids will have the opportunity at Tech Fest to be hands-on with technology.

For example, one of Utah State University Extensions is going to be bringing submersible robots and a giant water tank where they'll demonstrate how to operate it underwater. There will also be demonstrations of 3-D printers, which can be found at 11 of the library branches. Exciting things for kids to see and do hands on.

The goal of this fest is to try to get teens excited about creating and innovating with technology. With many different partners and teams in attendance, kids will also get to interact with people who have careers in technology, find out more about the technology world and what steps they can take to get into a similar career.

Find more information on Tech Fest here.