× Family displaced after child playing with matches sparks house fire in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Firefighters say a child playing with matches sparked a house fire in West Valley City Thursday.

Crews responded to a house fire in the area of 2800 West and 2900 South, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire shortly before 4:30 p.m.

West Valley City Fire personnel at the scene say a 6-year-old was playing with matches and lit an object on fire, possibly a pillow. The fire spread, and the family was alerted by the smoke alarm and evacuated safely.

The fire was extinguished and the home is not considered habitable. The damage is estimated at $50,000.

There were no injuries reported.