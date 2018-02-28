Watch the Utah State Legislature rap badly while explaining how a bill becomes a law

SALT LAKE CITY — The complex nature of how a bill becomes a law got broken down by members of the Utah House of Representatives with a hip-hop beat.
Set to Will Smith’s theme of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” representatives give an accurate depiction of the legislative process — even if Eminem would stomp them all in a rap battle.
Watch the video here:
It’s not the first time the Utah State Legislature has attempted to be like Kanye. In a resolution honoring Lin Manuel Miranda and the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan, rapped some lyrics from the show on the House floor.