Watch the Utah State Legislature rap badly while explaining how a bill becomes a law

SALT LAKE CITY — The complex nature of how a bill becomes a law got broken down by members of the Utah House of Representatives with a hip-hop beat.

Set to Will Smith’s theme of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” representatives give an accurate depiction of the legislative process — even if Eminem would stomp them all in a rap battle.

Watch the video here:

Our representatives have taken the time to explain how a law is made…with a surprise twist. Give it a listen and share so all your friends can know how laws are made! #utpol @GHughes51 @BradWilsonGOP @kimfcoleman @NormThurston @mikemckellutah @RepJimDunnigan @JohnKnotwellUT pic.twitter.com/KqaUSqOKtC — Utah House of Reps (@UtahReps) February 28, 2018

It’s not the first time the Utah State Legislature has attempted to be like Kanye. In a resolution honoring Lin Manuel Miranda and the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan, rapped some lyrics from the show on the House floor.