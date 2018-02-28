Suspect wanted for hit-and-run in SLC arrested after parking in front of victim’s house

SALT LAKE CITY — More than three weeks after a man on a long board was critically injured in a hit-and-run, a suspect is behind bars after parking in front of the victim’s home.

Austin Bryson, 25, suffered critical injuries when he was hit by a car near Liberty Park February 4. The driver fled the scene, and police released surveillance footage that showed the suspect vehicle.

Tuesday, police got a break in the case. Austin Bryson posted on Facebook, saying a car parked in front of his home Tuesday and that his brother noticed the bumper was held together by zip ties.

The family called police, who arrived to investigate and ultimately arrested the driver on charges that include failure to remain at the scene of an accident, which is a third-degree felony. It turns out the suspect vehicle was the same car that struck Bryson earlier this month.

Police arrested Roberto Gutierrez, 21, Tuesday and say he was driving the white Ford Fiesta that struck Bryson on 500 East and Harvard Avenue. Police say the crash caused “permanent and life altering injuries” to Bryson.

Police say Gutierrez fled the scene of the crash without checking on the victim or calling for help. Fragments of his car were recovered at the scene.

Tuesday, police stated the suspect’s vehicle was located in front of the victim’s home. Police say Gutierrez began a job at a restaurant next door to the victim’s home, which is why he happened to be parked there.

Authorities interviewed the man, and he denied being the driver in the hit-and-run but confirmed he had driven the suspect vehicle to work that day. He then claimed the car was stolen or tampered with during the hours he worked February 4 and that the vehicle was returned to his parking space after the fact.

Police learned that Gutierrez does not have a driver’s license and was driving the Fiesta on the previous owner’s license plates. They said he obtained his job by fraudulently using a relative’s Social Security card and permanent resident card.

Gutierrez faces charges that include failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving serious injury, driving without a license, failure to register a vehicle, and identity fraud.

Fox 13 News is speaking to Bryson about the surprising twist in this case, watch News at Nine for that interview.