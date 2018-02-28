Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill announces run for re-election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah -- Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says he's ready for another run, announcing his bid for re-election Wednesday.

Gill is seeking a third term as Salt Lake County’s top prosecutor, and he said there is still much he wants to accomplish from his position as DA.

Gill said he wants criminals held accountable when they commit offenses, but also hopes that those who want to change their lives will have opportunities to do that as well.

He said he hopes to continue the work that’s being done with Operation Rio Grande and to continue fine-tuning the officer-involved shooting protocol, which he believes makes those incidents transparent in a way they were not before.

Gill said he is passionate about working with the community to find solutions.

"I trust my community," Gill said. "They know who I am, and what I do, and what I believe in, and I am passionate about it. And they know that if I bring honor and respect to my community, then I want the privilege of service back. If they think that I have brought dishonor, or disrespect, and I don't respect the integrity of this office—then there's a responsibility to exercise their vote and put somebody else in."

Gill already knows who at least one of his opponents will be, one of his subordinates, a top prosecutor and Republican Nathan Evershed. Gill says that’s fine. He encourages the democratic process and once again says people know who he is and what he's all about.