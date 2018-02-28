× Lockout lifted at Park City schools after authorities search for wanted suspect

PARK CITY, Utah – The Park City School District said the lockout has been lifted for all Park City schools on the Kearns campus Wednesday.

District officials said police were searching for a wanted suspect nearby just before noon.

Officials said there was never a direct threat to the safety of students.

Park City High, Treasure Mountain Junior High, McPolin Elementary and the district offices were affected.

All schools on the Kearns Campus are in lockout due to suspicious activity in the area. Please do not attempt to go to schools. Parents, as per any emergency situation, do NOT go to the schools. Please stay away from the area to allow law enforcement to handle the situation. pic.twitter.com/9kxyCBXzhx — Park City Schools (@parkcityschools) February 28, 2018