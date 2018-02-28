Lockout lifted at Park City schools after authorities search for wanted suspect
PARK CITY, Utah – The Park City School District said the lockout has been lifted for all Park City schools on the Kearns campus Wednesday.
District officials said police were searching for a wanted suspect nearby just before noon.
Officials said there was never a direct threat to the safety of students.
Park City High, Treasure Mountain Junior High, McPolin Elementary and the district offices were affected.
40.668933 -111.487815