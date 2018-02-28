Lockout lifted at Park City schools after authorities search for wanted suspect

Posted 11:40 am, February 28, 2018, by , Updated at 12:03PM, February 28, 2018

Park City School District

PARK CITY, Utah – The Park City School District said the lockout has been lifted for all Park City schools on the Kearns campus Wednesday.

District officials said police were searching for a wanted suspect nearby just before noon.

Officials said there was never a direct threat to the safety of students.

Park City High, Treasure Mountain Junior High, McPolin Elementary and the district offices were affected.