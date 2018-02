× West Valley City car crash leaves 2,400 without power

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A car that crashed into a utility box in West Valley City left more than 2,400 without power Wednesday morning.

Officials said a car hit the power box near 4100 S. 6400 W. before 9 a.m.

Authorities have not said what led to the crash.

The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

– Rocky Mountain Power