Man accused of trying to arrange sex with 12-year-old in Iron County

PAROWAN, Utah — An Iron County deputy arrested a 20-year-old man who is accused of trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a 12-year-old girl.

According to a statement of probable cause, Alexander Jay Ryan responded to a decoy Craigslist ad placed on January 26, and he engaged in online correspondence with a confidential informant.

In one of the emails sent to Ryan, the confidential informant wrote “Im looking for someone to have sex with me and my 12yo daughter.”

Ryan is accused of replying “I can do that if you want me to” and eventually requested pictures.

According to the probable cause statement, Ryan admitted to exchanging messages with the confidential information over several weeks.

“The only reason he did not go was because he saw something on the news about Craigslist meets that scared him and he had a sudden change of heart,” the statement said.

Ryan faces felony charges of criminal solicitation of child rape and enticing