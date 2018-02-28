× Logan man arrested in child porn investigation

LOGAN, Utah — A Logan man is facing several felony charges after he was arrested during a criminal investigation involving the distribution of child pornography.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officials served a federal search warrant at the Logan home of 50-year-old Tony Mark Teeples.

According to a probable cause statement, the warrant was served in conjunction with an investigation regarding the distribution of child pornography via the internet.

“During the course of the warrant Mr. Teeples was interviewed regarding his involvement in the distribution of child pornography. Mr. Teeples stated that he and he alone was the person living in the residence responsible for downloading child pornography,” the statement said.

Investigators found “numerous images of child pornography” on “numerous devices controlled or accessed by Mr. Teeples,” the statement said.

In 1989, Teeples was convicted on charges relating to the sexual abuse of a minor, the statement said.

“Much of the child pornography discovered during the course of the investigation related to infants and toddlers being abused,” an investigator wrote in the probable cause statement.

Teeples faces eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.