Find out how new distracted driving laws may be Impacting your rates

State-by-State Insurance Rates and Rankings Available Car insurance rates in the U.S. are higher than they've ever been, with a national average annual premium of $1,427. While consumers often don't think about the cost of insurance when they're shopping around for a new car, for the first time ever, distracted driving is now being penalized in insurance rates.

Joshua Dziabiak, The Zebra Co-Founder, and COO, says advancement in safety technology and other factors are changing rate calculation for drivers. Joshua says nationally auto insurance rates are up 20% since 2011 and here in Utah, they are up 35%. Recently The Zebra publish a study showing the most expensive state and cities to buy insurance in. Click Here for the study.

Josh was named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 List in 2017, received the 2014 Empact100 Award at the United Nations, was awarded the 2010-2011 Pennsylvania Future Business Leaders of America Businessperson of the Year Award, and was named to Inc. Magazine's 30 Under 30 list in 2010.

This interview is sponsored by The Zebra.