× Daycare worker accused of breaking child’s legs would ‘rather be deported than go to jail’

SALT LAKE CITY – A 66-year-old unlicensed daycare worker is facing felony child abuse charges after a child in her care went to the hospital with two broken legs.

Elvira Ortega, who runs an unlicensed daycare out of her Salt Lake home, is accused of intentionally inflicting serious physical harm on the child, Salt Lake Police Det. Greg Wilking said.

Salt Lake County court documents state Ortega was caring for the child when the injuries allegedly happened Feb. 23.

Ortega later admitted to Salt Lake Police she slammed down the child feet-first on the bathroom floor, breaking both of the child’s legs below the knees.

Police said Ortega also told them she would “rather be deported than go to jail.”

Det. Wilking said Ortega was caring for multiple other children at the in-home daycare.