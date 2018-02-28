× American Fork woman reported missing, endangered found safe in Weber County

UPDATE: American Fork Police confirmed just after 8 p.m. the missing woman was found.

Police say the woman was located by Weber County Sheriff’s Office in the Washington Terrace area. They say the woman was disoriented and lost, but is safe and sound.

Previous story continues below:

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Police in American Fork are asking for help locating a missing, endangered woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

According to a press release from police, 69-year-old Luz Del Carmen Almeida of American Fork was last seen Wednesday morning at her home in American Fork.

Family members were in contact with the woman, but when they arrived at her home shortly after they found she had taken her vehicle and left. Family members tell police Almeida suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and that it is highly unusual for her to have left under such circumstances.

The woman’s vehicle is a white, four-door 2004 Nissan Altima with Utah plate 555 USX.

Almeida is a Hispanic female who stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is pictured above. Police note she goes by Carmen.

Almeida likes to frequent discount clothing stores like Ross Dress for Less and Desert Industries.

Anyone who sees the woman or who has knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call American Fork Police via Utah Valley Dispatch at 801-794-3970.