3 in critical condition after wrong-way crash on Legacy Parkway; NB traffic diverted

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Three people were taken to hospitals in “extremely critical” condition Wednesday after a wrong-way crash on Legacy Parkway.

The crash occurred on northbound Legacy Parkway in Centerville near Glover’s Lane just after 1 p.m., and as of about 2:35 p.m. all northbound traffic is being diverted to Parrish Lane.

Centerville Police say all drivers are asked to use I-15 as an alternate route through at least 3:30 p.m. as crews respond.

Due to crash NB Legacy Hwy north of Parrish all NB traffic is diverted to Parrish. Use I-15 NB, avoid Legacy next hour. — Centerville Police (@cpdutah) February 28, 2018

Lt. Mike McKay of the Utah Highway Patrol said things began when they received a report of a wrong-way driver on State Route 89.

“We dispatched officers to the location, and shortly after that we had a crash that happened here on Legacy [Parkway], near Glover’s Lane,” McKay said.

McKay said they aren’t sure exactly how fast the cars were going, but he said they expect they were going at least 60 mph.

“We have a vehicle driven by an elderly male traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and took another car head-on,” he said. “We have three patients that were transported to local hospitals in extremely critical condition.”

Troopers aren’t sure why the man was driving against traffic.

“We don’t know why, obviously he’s an elderly gentleman, we don’t know if he got turned around on the roadway—that’ll be some of the things we’re looking into in the near future,” McKay said.

