× Orem Police Department to offer concealed carry classes to teachers for free

OREM, Utah – The Orem Police Department announced that it would offer free concealed firearms permit classes for teachers who wish to obtain the permits.

In a Facebook post, the department stated that it had several officers who are certified Utah concealed firearms permit instructors.

“We are proud to offer this course, for no cost to all school teachers in Orem (there will be fees that the Bureau of Criminal Identification charges tho),” the police department wrote.

Teachers interested in the course could contact the Orem Police Department.