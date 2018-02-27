× Man arrested for sex with underage girl in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A Riverdale officer arrested a 37-year-old man Sunday after he admitted to having sex with a 17-year-old girl several times since October, according to police.

Matthew Ryan Cambareri faces a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 or 17-year-old, a third-degree felony.

According to a probable cause statement, police responded to a Riverdale residence Sunday on a report of trespassing. Police said the alleged victim’s father had confronted Cambareri in front of a home.

“During the course of their investigation, [the alleged victim] disclosed to officers she was involved in a sexual relationship with [Cambareri] since October,” the statement said.

Police interviewed Cambareri at the Riverdale Police Department, where they said he waived his Miranda rights and admitted to having sex with the girl on several occasions throughout the Weber County area.

Cambareri told police he met the alleged victim through an 18-year-old woman he met on a website called meetme.com.