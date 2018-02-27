× LDS church missionaries injured in truck crash in Spain

SALT LAKE CITY – Four missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are recovering after a truck crash in Spain.

According to the LDS church, four missionaries serving in the Spain Malaga Mission were injured in a crash Feb. 26.

They were riding in a man’s car they had been teaching, the LDS church said.

Elder Caden K. Randall, 18, from Kaysville, Utah, and Elder Hunter J. Bushman, 19, from Farmington, Utah, both had minor injuries.

Elder Mason T. Heninger, 20, from Cardston, Canada, and Elder Gabriel E. Inesta Olmo, 19, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, were seriously injured and needed surgery.

Officials said both missionaries are stable and recovering.

The driver of the vehicle with the missionaries is in serious condition.