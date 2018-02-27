Four teens arrested after stolen car chase in West Valley City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - Four teens are in police custody after a chase in West Valley City.

Officers say a car ran a red light in front of them near 5600 W. and 3500 S. around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police ran the license plate and saw the car had been reported stolen.

After a brief chase, officers set up spike strips which took out two of the tires.

The suspect car stopped on a snow bank near 4800 W. Valley View Drive.

Police say three underage teen girls and an underage teen boy jumped out of the car and ran away.

A police K-9 tracked down the four teens and officers arrested them.

Police said they believe the car was stolen out of Taylorsville.

At this time, investigators said they don't believe any of the four juveniles have connections to gangs.

Police say none of the juveniles had licenses or state IDs on them at the time of the arrest, making it harder to figure out who they are and contact their parents.