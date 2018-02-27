15-minute Cauliflower Fried Rice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

April Tafoya with Fueling Function says whether you’re looking to cut carbs or simply get more veggies in your day, cauliflower rice is one of the easiest ways to do it. This ‘rice’ adopts the flavors you pair it with and has a dense, hearty texture that holds up great for meal prep.

Made from one of the healthiest cruciferous vegetables, cauliflower rice is loaded with nutrients like fiber, vitamins C, K and B6, and potassium. Cauliflower has 25 calories per cup vs. 218/cup of cooked brown rice. (And, if you’re watching carbs, cauliflower has 5g per cup vs. 46g for a cup of brown rice—that’s incredible.)

This meal is quick and easy to whip up. It only takes 15 minutes start-to-finish and can be stored in the fridge up to 4 days!

Yield:

4 servings

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower –or- 1 bag riced cauliflower

2/3 cup frozen peas and carrots

4 green onion stalks (sliced fine for garnish)

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 Pop & Cook glazed onion cubes (or sub 2 tbsp chopped onion)

3 Pop & Cook garlic cubes (or sub 3 chopped garlic cloves)

2 eggs (whisked)

Instructions:

Warm up a large skillet over medium heat then add sesame oil, onion cubes, and garlic cubes. Break up the cubes until they’ve melted and become fragrant.

Add frozen peas, carrots, and riced cauliflower. Stir quickly to incorporate all ingredients and stir fry for 7-10 minutes until cauliflower has broken down to a soft (but not mushy) texture.

Make a well in the center of the pan and add scrambled eggs. Stir gently and continuously until eggs are fully cooked.

Add soy sauce very last and stir to combine. Garnish with green onion before serving.

If meal prepping, transfer fried rice to containers and allow them to cool slightly before popping a lid on and storing in the fridge up to 4 days.

