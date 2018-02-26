Why a whale watching tour should be on your bucket list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want a vacation excursion that will stick with your kids for a lifetime? A whale watching tour from Oceanside Adventures in Southern California might just be the answer. They provide awe-inspiring journeys out in the waters off the coast of Oceanside. Thier you can see whales, dolphins, sea lions, and several species of birds. Each trip is narrated by an expert Captain, a certified naturalist who loves Whales and Dolphin just as much as you will. If you would like to book a trip with Oceanside Adventures, click here.

