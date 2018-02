× Unified Fire extinguishes house fire in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah – The Unified Fire Authority (UFA) confirmed that it had extinguished a house fire in Kearns Monday.

According to a tweet made by UFA, the fire occurred at a single-family residence near 4500 W and 5300 S.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

It was unclear at the time of this report what caused the fire.

