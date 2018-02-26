× Three schools in Utah to be chosen to receive $100,000 fitness centers

SALT LAKE CITY – In a continuing effort to end childhood obesity, Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governor’s Fitness Councils (NFGFC) has announced that three Utah schools will be selected to receive new $100,000 fitness centers.

According to a press release made by NFGFC, three schools that demonstrate a commitment to keeping students fit will be selected. Anyone can nominate a school by visiting the organization’s website here.

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood,” said Steinfeld. “I’m inspired to see elected leaders like Governor Herbert immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into his state.”

Each fitness center is financed through public and private partnerships with companies, and do not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.

“I am grateful for this opportunity for our schools,” said Gov. Gary R. Herbert. “Health and wellness are key to both success and happiness, and we want to help our students establish habits that will give them bright and strong futures.”

The foundation’s goal is to bring fitness centers to schools in every state. So far the NFGFC has brought centers to 24 states, and Steinfeld said the schools have reported higher academic success and self-esteem from students.

For more information about the NFGFC or to download a nomination form, visit www.natgovfit.org.