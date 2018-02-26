× GOP rule change could give Mitt Romney the boot

SALT LAKE CITY — A new rule could kick Mitt Romney and other candidates out of their Utah Republican Party memberships.

The Utah Republican Party is trying to decide who can be part of the organization.

Under a new law passed Saturday, Feb. 24, any republican candidate who accepts signatures while gathering route to the primary election, will lose their party membership.

Utahpolicy.com reports that the central committee backed the change, while party chairman Rob Anderson opposed.

The committee adopted one set of rules for the 1st and 2nd U.S House districts and a separate set of rules for the 3rd and 4th districts.

Chairman Anderson said the changes violate state law and the equal protection rights that are laid out in the constitution.

Under these new rules senatorial candidate, Mitt Romney (as well as other candidates), could be kicked out of Utah’s GOP, should he continue to gather signatures as part of his run.