Suspect in Tooele hit-and-run arrested in Murray

TOOELE, Utah — A suspect who hit another man and his car while driving a stolen pickup truck in Tooele Saturday was arrested Sunday in Murray.

Sgt. Tanya Kalma, Tooele City Police, said the suspect in Saturday’s hit-and-run was identified as 43-year-old Kelly Andrews.

Kalma said they believe Andrews may have had past interactions with the victim injured in Saturday’s incident on Main Street, where witnesses say Andrews was attempting to force another car off the road.

After that car stopped and the driver got out, Andrews allegedly backed the truck into the man and his vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries that included broken bones.

Andrews drove the stolen Dodge truck from the scene before abandoning it and fleeing on foot. He was located and arrested in Murray around noon, Kalma said, and will be booked into the Tooele County Jail.