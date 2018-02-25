× Sandy neighbors help man as he escaped his burning home

SANDY – A man is safe after neighbors came to his rescue Sunday morning when his home caught fire.

According to the Sandy Fire Department, the man woke up around 3 a.m. to check on his heater. But instead, he found his garage engulfed in flames.

As the fire extended into his home, fire officials say, he ran to his backyard where he became trapped. That’s when neighbors stepped in to help the man climb over the face to safety.

When firefighters arrived at the home near 8950 South and 400 East they say they were able to contain the fire quickly, however, the house was a total loss with estimated damages of 250-thousand dollars.

Investigators say the fire was likely caused by kerosene in the pipes