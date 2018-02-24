Vacant home catches fire in Emigration Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY – Firefighters from two agencies responded to a fire at a vacant home up Emigration Canyon Saturday morning.

Firefighters from Unified Fire and Salt Lake City arrived at the blaze near 3000 Emigration Canyon Road around 11:30 a.m. and went on the defensive.

Unified Fire Department reported that no one was inside the structure at the time of the fire since the home was vacant.

Fire investigators are at the scene working to determine the source of the flames.