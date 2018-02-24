× One killed after semi-truck crashes on I-80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A man suffered fatal injuries after a medical issue led to a crash in Tooele County Saturday.

Jared Cornia of the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. as the truck was traveling westbound on I-80 near mile post 72 in Tooele County.

The driver, a 59-year-old man, suffered some kind of medical issue, which caused him to veer into eastbound lanes and off the side of the road.

The driver suffered fatal injuries. There were no other vehicles involved and no injuries reported beyond the fatality.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.