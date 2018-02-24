Minor injuries after shuttle bus crashes on I-15 in northern Utah

PLYMOUTH, Utah — Several people suffered minor injuries Saturday afternoon after a shuttle bus struck a guardrail and tipped over on I-15.

Trooper Jared Cornia with the Utah Highway Patrol tells Fox 13 the crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. on I-15 near the exit at milepost 393, just north of the town of Plymouth.

There were six passengers and a driver inside, Cornia said. One woman suffered non life-threatening injuries and was briefly stuck in the bus, as her injuries prevented her from exiting the vehicle. There were no other injuries reported.

The bus crashed into a guardrail, and the impact ripped out 250 feet of cable barrier in the median. The bus also did damage to a concrete barrier as it slid to a stop.

Sgt. Brian Nelson of the Utah Highway Patrol said at this point they believe fatigue was a contributing factor in the crash.

The Salt Lake Express bus was headed to Salt Lake City International Airport.

