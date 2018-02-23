× Wyoming police arrest man wanted in Utah for human trafficking, prostitution involving a child

EVANSTON, Wyo. — A man wanted by Utah authorities was arrested in Wyoming Friday morning and faces charges that include human trafficking and exploitation of prostitution involving a child.

According to the Evanston Police Department in Wyoming, Utah law enforcement contacted their department about a wanted man named Joseph Moore who was believed to be in the Evanston area.

Police investigated and found Moore’s current address, and he was arrested Friday morning after police performed surveillance. The man surrendered to police without incident.

Moore was booked into the Uinta County Detention Facility on a warrant for charges of: Human trafficking of a child, aggravated exploitation of prostitution involving a child, human trafficking for forced sexual exploitation, and aggravated exploitation of prostitution. All of the charges are first or second-degree felonies.

Moore is being held in Wyoming pending his extradition to Utah. It was not immediately clear where in Utah the charges against Moore originate. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.