Utah County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing woman

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Authorities are looking for a woman who was reported missing after she left a residential treatment center Sunday to go running and didn’t return.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Jerika Ann Binks was last seen around 9 a.m. on February 18 at a residential treatment center located in the Utah County portion of American Fork.

The woman told her roommates she was going running but never returned, and all her personal belongings—except a cell phone—were left behind. The woman was reported missing to police Friday.

Jerika is described as a white female who stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say foul play has not been ruled out.

Anyone with information about the missing woman is asked to call Det. Pratt at 801-851-4013 or Utah Valley Dispatch at 801-794-3970.