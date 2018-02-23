South Jordan Police searching for missing, endangered man who is bipolar

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah – Police are searching for a missing South Jordan man who has a mental illness and is without his medication.

Officers said 24-year-old Hector Jose Acero was last seen leaving his home in South Jordan on Sunday, Feb. 18 at about 1 p.m.

He may be driving a 2004 silver Ford Escape with Utah license plate F19-3BL.

South Jordan Police said Acero is bipolar and deals with depression.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Acero at (801) 840-4000.