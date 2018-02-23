× Snapchat threat against Timpanogos High deemed ‘not credible’

OREM, Utah — Timpanogos High School received a threat of violence Thursday night via Snapchat, according to the Orem Police Department.

A 17-year-old student made the threat who said it was a “joke,” Orem PD said.

In a letter sent to THS parents Friday morning, Alpine School District said they were made aware of a threat of violence posted to Snapchat Thursday night insinuating something was going to happen.

In a Facebook post (see below) Orem PD said they have investigated the situation, interviewed both the parents and student, and determined the threat was not credible, as the student had “zero access to any firearms.”

Nonetheless, Alpine School District said they are taking every appropriate precaution including an increased presence of Orem police officers at the school Friday.

The female student is currently suspended, according to Orem PD.

Orem PD said the girl is not in custody, but she could be charged with a Class B misdemeanor for threat of violence.

In the Facebook post, Orem PD also said, “Parents, please talk to your children that if they put a threatening message out (joking or not) Orem PD and ASD WILL investigate it and take the appropriate action. This is no joke!”

In the letter to parents, Alpine School District also said, “On a positive note, it is gratifying when our students see something they say something. We will always strive to create an environment where all students feel valued, accepted, respected and safe.”