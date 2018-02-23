⚠️ Winter Storm Alert ⚠️ Snowstorm making travel hazardous across Utah

Next round of winter weather hits Utah Saturday; more expected Monday, Tuesday

Posted 3:40 pm, February 23, 2018, by , Updated at 03:55PM, February 23, 2018

After a slick Friday evening commute, another round of snow is expected for most of Utah Saturday.

The National Weather Service said snow showers will hit northern Utah Saturday morning and spread to southern Utah by the evening.

The I-15 corridor from Idaho to Cedar City could see 1 to 4 inches of snow; the mountains could get 5 to 10 inches.

More winter weather is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning and could affect the morning commute.

