× Four killed after airplane crashes in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — Family members say there are no survivors after a small airplane carrying four people was found crashed in San Juan County Friday.

According to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash site was located Friday around 5 p.m. in eastern San Juan County with the assistance of Civil Air Patrol and allied agencies in Colorado.

FAA Spokesman Lynn Lunsford said the wreckage was found about 18 miles southeast of Monticello, Utah.

According to Kaupp Family Farms, the plane was located with no survivors. KDVR in Denver reports the Piper Lance was carrying four people: 28-year-old Klint Kaupp, 28-year-old Tim Mueller, Ron McKenzie and Bill Kaupp—who was piloting the aircraft.

With a heavy heart I must announce that the plane has been located with no survivors. In the future I will talk about how great the four people that we lost were to everyone that knew them, but for now we are going to grieve. — Kaupp Family Farms (@kauppfarms) February 24, 2018

KDVR reports the plane was forced to land in Grand Junction, Colorado after running into inclement weather after leaving Alberta with a final destination of Albuquerque.

The sheriff’s office states the airplane went missing Thursday while over San Juan County. They say they will be turning the investigation over to the FAA. The FAA states their investigators will make their way to the scene and that the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.

Family members posting on Kaupp Family Farms social media pages released this statement:

“Thank you from the bottom of my broken heart to every first responder, person who shared info on social media, and anyone who helped give us hope today. There’s still good in the world.”

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.