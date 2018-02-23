× Snow causes 130 crashes across northern Utah; another storm coming

The Utah Highway Patrol said the latest snowstorm led to at least 130 crashes across northern Utah Friday.

Troopers said those accidents happened between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m.

People were injured in at least eight of those crashes.

Salt Lake County: 71 crashes with four minor injuries

Utah County: 37 crashes with four minor injuries

Davis County: 12 crashes

Weber County: 10 crashes

Troopers said, if you’re involved in a crash and your car is operable, drivers should get off the interstate and call authorities.