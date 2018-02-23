Snow causes 130 crashes across northern Utah; another storm coming
The Utah Highway Patrol said the latest snowstorm led to at least 130 crashes across northern Utah Friday.
Troopers said those accidents happened between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m.
People were injured in at least eight of those crashes.
Salt Lake County: 71 crashes with four minor injuries
Utah County: 37 crashes with four minor injuries
Davis County: 12 crashes
Weber County: 10 crashes
Troopers said, if you’re involved in a crash and your car is operable, drivers should get off the interstate and call authorities.