Hearts 4 Paws: Daisy the Gray Poodle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Daisy, the Gray Poodle.

She's incredibly sweet and loves everyone that she meets including kids, cats, and other dogs.

Unfortunately, Daisy encounter some gum disease so she had to have all of her teeth pulled, but it hasn't deterred her in any way. She also has diabetes, but it is incredibly easy and affordable to manage. Hearts 4 Paws will even give you a 30 day supply of insulin for free with her adoption.

She's hypoallergenic, up to date on her shots, and neutered. Whether it be a family home with lots of children or a quiet elderly home, Daisy is just looking for a place to call home and people to call family.

If you're interested in adopting Daisy, visit www.hearts4paws.org.