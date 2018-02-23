⚠️ Winter Storm Alert ⚠️ Snowstorm making travel hazardous across Utah

Healthy meal prep made easy with Clean Monday Meals

Posted 4:30 pm, February 23, 2018, by , Updated at 04:29PM, February 23, 2018

As a mother of three children and a puppy, Janae Cox knows how hard it can be to cook healthy meals every night-especially after she got diagnosed with Celiac Disease and PCOS.

Her blog Clean Monday Meals is dedicated to sharing recipes and stories that are easy, healthy, and real enough to help you get through your own daily trials. Check out the video to see how she meal preps a Homemade Healthy Romen!

For more recipes and inspirational stories, visit www.cleanmondaymeals.com or find Janae on Instagram @cleanmondaymeals 