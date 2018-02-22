Unified Police seek help locating missing Herriman man

HERRIMAN, Utah — Unified Police are asking for help locating a missing man from Herriman last seen Wednesday morning.

According to Unified Police, 20-year-old Tanner Oblad was last seen Wednesday around 11 a.m. when he left for school at Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville.

Police say Oblad is autistic but high-functioning. While the man is capable of caring for himself and is not considered endangered, police are concerned because he has been gone for more than a day and he left without his wallet or cell phone, which is out of character for him.

Oblad often travels on UTA buses and TRAX.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 801-743-7000. The man is pictured above.