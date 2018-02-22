× Salt Lake City Police seek help finding grandson of WWII soldier after remains found in Russia

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City are asking for help locating a Utah resident in order to return the personal belongings of a soldier killed in Russia during World War II.

According to a post from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a search group located the fallen soldier’s remains in Karelia, Russia on August 29 of 2017. The soldier had been missing for 75 years.

Police are attempting to obtain current contact information for the fallen soldier’s family. They say the grandson of this soldier is a Utah resident and is the only known next of kin.

Anyone with contact information for Anton Skripko, born 11/29/1964, is asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department via email at amberly.crowford@slcgov.com or via phone at 801-799-3565. Tipsters should reference case #18-31953.