Residents concerned about proposal to build mixed-use development at old Kmart in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY – There are big plans for an old Kmart in West Valley City, but some neighbors are not on board.

Since closing over a year ago, the Kmart located at 1770 West 4100 South has become an eyesore.

“It’s fallen into quite a bit of disrepair and so we can’t stand by and not take action anymore,” said Jeff Jackson, West Valley City Business Development Manager.

West Valley City is proposing a mixed-use development on the 13-acre property. The proposal includes 430 apartment units, 22 town homes for sale as well as commercial and retail space. The plan is geared towards working professionals with families.

“We realized this is one of the most important gateways to the city," Jackson said. "We had to make sure it was viable."

Rich Day with Stay Capital is the developer. He says they want to have a community feel with green space where people can walk and bike around. All units will be energy-efficient.

“We wanna do a class A, really nice, high-end, something that we're gonna keep around," Day said.

Long-time West Valley City resident Brittani Martin is opposed to the plan.

“We have so many apartments already in the area," she said. "It feels like West Valley wants to see if they can pack more people in.”

Martin would like to see more high-end stores and restaurants in the area.

“The Smith's down there is always packed," Martin said.

She worries traffic will get even worse along 4100 South and Redwood Road.

“It's hard to even get out of the neighborhood," Martin said.

City leaders say traffic studies show the roadways can handle the new impact. But Martin says there are better options.

“We think the area would be better used as a park, or a rec center, or an upscale shopping center or bring something here that we don't have," Martin said.

Jackson understands the public’s concerns, but says they’ll be happy with the final product.

“We welcome the feedback of concerned residents and would love to educate them more on the plan," Jackson said.

If you want to weigh in, West Valley City will hold a public hearing on Wednesday February 28 at 4 p.m. at City Hall.