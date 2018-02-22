Easy-care houseplants you’ll be able to keep alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're anything like us, or like The Garden Spot blogger Carly Wood, your house is a deathtrap for houseplants. Despite loving their beauty, you're terrible at keeping them alive.

Interestingly enough, the number one cause of houseplant death is too much love - AKA overwatering! Carly Wood has a list of stressfree houseplants that are almost indestructible to even your most neglectful or water-loving times. If you like to travel or tend to forget about your plants, then these plants are for you! Check out the list below!

1. Money Tree {Pachira aquatica}

Money trees are nearly kill-proof. Why you might ask? Because they are virtually immune to overwatering. This plant can handle some overwatering so you don’t have to fear any over watering impulse you may have. BUT with that said, you should never let it stand in water. Good drainage is essential.

This plant likes bright, but indirect light. Make sure to turn it everytime you water for even growth and leafing.

The Money tree likes consistent watering. Usually once a week.

2. Snake Plant, Mother in laws tongue {Sansevieria}

Snake Plant is actually a succulent with thick, waxy leaves. It loves being potbound and thrives on being ignored — the perfect plant for two-week vacationers (or forgetters).

This indoor plant grows almost anywhere, with a whole range of lighting conditions. It tolerates neglect but responds nicely to good care. Snake plant is great for beginners since it likes to be watered less, usually once to twice a month.

3. ZZ Plant {Zamioculcas zamiifolia}

With the ZZ plant, you could forget about it for a year and return home to find it looking perfect, it needs that little of water. Long vacation lovers, this is the plant for you!

With thick leaves & a natural shine, and the ZZ plant is happy in any lighting condition from low to bright, but do avoid direct sunlight. Allow the soil to dry out at the top between watering and DO NOT over water. It’s best to water this plant too little rather than too much. So if you tend to over-water, stick with the Money Tree, not the ZZ Plant.

4. Madagascar Dragon Tree {Dracaena Marginata}

Madagascar Dragon Tree is also a great beginner houseplant It's super easy to care for because it also requires little light or water.

It will do well in both low or bright light. Water only when the soil feels slightly dry, and then be sure to water generously enough until the water trickles through the drainage holes. Madagascar Dragon Trees do not appreciate soggy soil.

5. Bromeliads

If you love color, then Bromeliads are for you!

Give bromeliads bright light and they’ll produce colorful foliage and flowers. The plants prefer indirect sunlight and good air circulation. Just like most other houseplants, watering should be done when the soil becomes dry, making sure you have good drainage.

6 & 7. Cacti and Succulents Warning: DON’T OVERWATER! Cacti and Succulents will die if overwatered. They thrive in a warm, sunny environment with bright light. They prefer a dry soil and climate and need to be watered thoroughly when the soil is dry so that the water reaches the entire root system. Be sure to allow the soil to dry out completely between waterings. Good drainage is key for these plants. Water less frequently in the winter months, and more frequently in the summer months. 8. Air Plant {Tillandsia} Air plants are epiphytes, meaning they can grow without soil, making them one of the easiest indoor plants to grow. Simply mist your air plants with water once a week to keep them nice and healthy. If they become too dried out, you can soak the plant in water for 2-3 hours to rehydrate.