Don’t miss the final week of Ballet West’s Cinderella

Cinderella may just be the most classic princess tale that lives on with everyone who's seen it, and Ballet West is giving you the chance to see it live.

Beckanne Sisk plays a versatile, athletic elegant Cinderella in this modern twist on an all-time classic. With monstrous sets, dazzling costumes and beautiful choreography, it's no wonder it's received rave reviews from patrons and press all around.

If you want to see it, you better act fast as there are only four shows left! It's a great show to see with the family or on a romantic evening and tickets start at just $15. Great seats are still available for Sunday evening, so head over to www.balletwest.org to get your tickets!

Use "CINDERELLA20" at checkout for a special 20 percent discount off your tickets!