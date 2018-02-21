SLCC Chef, Cynthia Alberts shares a delicious recipe for Tart aux Fraise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to French baking Chef Cynthia Alberts with Salt Lake Community College knows her stuff. She along with SLCC student Stacy Peronnet showed Big Budah how to make a delicious Tart aux Fraise. If you would like information about how to become a chef, check out the Culinary Arts page of SLCC by CLIKING HERE.

Tart aux Fraise

SABLE DOUGH

INGREDIENTS 120g (4.23oz) unsalted butter, cubed 265g (9.35oz) plain (all purpose) flour 65g (2.29oz) icing (confectioners’) sugar pinch of salt 30g (1.06oz) almond meal 47g (1.66oz) whole eggs unsalted butter for tart rings

100g (3.53oz) (soft)

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle, add the cold butter, flour, sugar, salt and almond meal and beat until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add the eggs and continue mixing. Bring the mixture together by hand until it forms a ball. Remove the dough from the bowl and roll it to 5mm thickness between 2 layers of acetate paper. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1-2 hours.

Grease small tart rings with butter. Remove the dough from fridge and cut strips of dough to fit and line each tart ring. Cut the base of the tart and set it into the tart rings. Place the tart rings into the fridge for 5 minutes to cool. Once cool, remove from the fridge and trim the sides of the tart using a knife. Bake shells at 330°F for 20 minutes.

PASTRY CREAM

Pastry cream is a staple in pastry kitchens, used to fill cakes, cream puffs, éclairs napoleons, tarts, and other pastries. It is cooked on the stove into a creamy thick custard made from a mixture of milk, eggs, sugar, and cornstarch.

INGREDIENTS

2 cups milk

½ cup sugar

3 Tbs. cornstarch

¼ Tsp. salt

4 egg yolks, lightly beaten

4 Tbs. unsalted butter

2 tsp. vanilla extract or Kirsh

Bring the milk to a simmer in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, stir together the sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Whisk in egg yolks. Gradually add the hot milk to the sugar mixture, whisking constantly. Pour the milk mixture back into a clean saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture boils and thickens slightly. Cook, stirring, until vigorously for 2 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the butter.

Let cool to room temperature, stirring occasionally. Add the vanilla, cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled. Pipe into the prebaked tart.

ASSEMBLY

Slice (fraises) strawberries thin and arrange on top of the tart. Heat 4 TBS. of apricot jam with 1 TBS. water. Brush strawberries to preserve.

Recipe provided by Chef Cynthia Alberts/Assistant Professor/Salt Lake Community College/SLCC.edu