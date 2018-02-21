× Hearty Hamburger Soup and Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Hearty Hamburger Soup

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 onion, chopped

1 rib celery, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 1/2 lb ground beef

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 (14-oz) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (14-oz) can great Northern beans, rinsed and drained

1 (14-oz) can chopped tomatoes with juice

1/2 cup frozen corn kernels

1/2 cup green beans, trimmed and cut into 1” pieces

8 cups beef broth

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp dried oregano leaves

Instructions:

In a heavy pot over medium-high heat, add the oil. When oil shimmers, add the onion, celery, and carrot and cook until vegetables are softened and onion is translucent about 5 minutes.

Add the ground beef, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink, about 7 minutes. Add the beans, tomatoes, corn, green beans, broth, Worcestershire sauce, and oregano. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer until all the flavors come together, 30-45 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

4 slices bacon, diced

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 1/2 cups milk, or more, as needed

3 russet potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6-8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate; set aside.

Melt butter in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Whisk in flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk, and cook, whisking constantly until slightly thickened about 1-2 minutes. Stir in potatoes and green onions.

Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 15-20 minutes. Stir in cheese, sour cream, salt and pepper, to taste. If the soup is too thick, add more milk as needed until desired consistency is reached.

Serve immediately, garnished with green onion, cheese and bacon, if desired.