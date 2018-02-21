Funding Your Future: Preparing for the Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ever wonder what it would take to become an Olympic athlete? Well, aside from hard work and dedication, Cyprus Credit Union has the financial breakdown of an Olympic athlete and what it takes to get there.

In an article in Time Magazine, it talked about the “Insane Amount of Money It Takes to Become an Olympic Figure Skater.”

Some figures:

At elite levels, the cost to train and compete can run $35,000 - $50,000 per year

Fees can include: Coaching: $65 - $120/hour Ice rink time: $20 - $40/day Choreography: $1,500 - $5,000/program Costumes: easily reach up to $10,000 Boots: $800 - $1000, a couple times a year Blades: $1,000 Travel Medical costs & physical therapy

Only about 5% of Olympic athletes are able to support themselves through prize money and sponsorships

But what if they win an Olympic Medal, what is that worth? According to Time Magazine, the meltdown value is:

Gold = $577

Silver = $320

Bronze = $3.50

Average auction values are:

Gold = $20,000 – $50,000

Silver = $10,000 - $30,000

Bronze = less than $10,000

(A hockey gold medal from the 1980 Lake Placid games sold for more than $310,000)

If your children want to participate in activities, how can you afford it on a budget?