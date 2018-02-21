Cruising to a ‘Top Gun’ landmark in Oceanside, California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Cali. -- Get ready to get back that loving feeling when you see the Top Gun house in Oceanside, California!

You may recognize this little blue cottage from the film, it's also known as the Graves House.

This tourist attraction is over 100-years old.

Right now a fence is blocking off the perimeter while hotel developments are underway, but don't worry the house isn't going anywhere. Plans are in the works to repurpose it into a shop.

