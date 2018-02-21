Bountiful Police seek help identifying suspects who robbed pizza place at gunpoint

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police in Bountiful need help identifying two suspects believed to have robbed two pizza restaurants in Davis County.

Police posted a video showing an armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza, 500 West 1171 South in Woods Cross, February 19.

The suspects displayed a handgun during the crime and fled after receiving cash. Police believe they are the same suspects who recently robbed a Papa John’s in North Salt Lake.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has information about the robberies is asked to call Bountiful PD at 801-298-6000 and reference case 2018-000604.