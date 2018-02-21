× 60-year-old driver crashes car into side of Kearns High School, no students injured

KEARNS, Utah – The Granite School District said a 60-year-old female driver crashed her car into the side of Kearns High School Wednesday morning.

The district said the crash caused minor damage to the building at about 7:45 a.m.

No students were injured.

The driver went to the hospital in unknown condition.

Officials have not said what led to the accident.

The driver has not been identified.

60 year old female driver ran into the side of @KearnsHS w/minor damage to building after school had begun around 745. No injuries to students, but driver was transported. We hope she is okay. This does NOT mean students can now park on the sidewalk…😳 pic.twitter.com/sgk2J6furx — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) February 21, 2018