60-year-old driver crashes car into side of Kearns High School, no students injured
KEARNS, Utah – The Granite School District said a 60-year-old female driver crashed her car into the side of Kearns High School Wednesday morning.
The district said the crash caused minor damage to the building at about 7:45 a.m.
No students were injured.
The driver went to the hospital in unknown condition.
Officials have not said what led to the accident.
The driver has not been identified.
40.649629 -112.004295