60-year-old driver crashes car into side of Kearns High School, no students injured

February 21, 2018

Car hits side of Kearns High School - Granite School District

KEARNS, Utah – The Granite School District said a 60-year-old female driver crashed her car into the side of Kearns High School Wednesday morning.

The district said the crash caused minor damage to the building at about 7:45 a.m.

No students were injured.

The driver went to the hospital in unknown condition.

Officials have not said what led to the accident.

The driver has not been identified.