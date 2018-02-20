× West Valley City expected to appoint Colleen Jacobs as new Police Chief

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City is offering its congratulations to interim Police Chief Colleen Jacobs, whose appointment to the position of Police Chief is expected to be ratified Tuesday evening.

“It is anticipated that the city council will ratify the selection of interim Police Chief Colleen Jacobs, formerly Colleen Nolen, as the official chief of West Valley City Police later this evening. Chief Jacobs has served as Interim Police Chief since the retirement of former Chief Lee Russo,” a statement from the West Valley City Police Department said.

Jacobs, a Utah native, has worked for the West Valley City Department for the entirety of her 21 years in law enforcement, the statement said.

“During her career she has served in patrol, investigations, narcotics, grants, Internal Affairs and as Deputy Chief,” according to WVCPD. “She graduated from Tooele High School and earned her Bachelor of Science from Weber State University in Criminal Justice with a Law Enforcement emphasis and a minor in Family Studies.”