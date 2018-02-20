× Watch: West Jordan Police Department trains with K-9 unit

WEST JORDAN, Utah – The West Jordan Police Department took part in some “Tuesday training” with a K-9 officer.

“This morning some of our K9 and SWAT officers trained together,” the police department wrote. “They worked on use of force drills together which was awesome.”

In a video released by police, officers in swat gear can be heard yelling, “come out with the dog.” An officer acting as a suspect can be seen leaving a room in a bite suit, with the K-9 officer biting his arm.

“These dogs are an invaluable part of our law enforcement team and are amazing to watch,” the police department said. “Forgive our role play officer who was screaming like a baby during this video.”