Video: UHP trooper’s car hit twice within minutes during snowstorm

The Utah Highway Patrol said at least 682 crashes have been reported from Sunday to Tuesday so far.

The crash total includes accidents in Salt Lake, Utah, Davis and Weber counties.

UHP said four trooper cars and one UDOT vehicle were involved in crashes.

This video shows cars hitting a UHP vehicle not once but twice.

The incident began when a car crashed into UHP Sgt. Schrader’s vehicle on SR-89 at the southbound ramp to I-15.

He stayed inside the SUV and UHP Sgt. Powell came to help set up traffic control.

You can see Sgt. Powell run out of the way and then a second car slides right into the two vehicles.

No one was seriously injured.

Troopers said, “We want to remind drivers to please slow down, increase your following distance and move over for emergency vehicles.”